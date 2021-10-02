Durant is resting for the preseason opener Sunday against the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets' Big 3, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin, James Johnson and Patty Mills are all sitting out the preseason opener. Brooklyn's bench unit will get plenty of run.
