Durant will be rested for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Nets initially left the door open for Durant to play both halves of the back-to-back, but they'll ultimately play it safe and hold the superstar out after he played 36 minutes in Sunday night's surprising loss to Charlotte. Durant said he eventually hopes to play in back-to-backs, but that's something the team will address as the season progresses. Expect Caris LeVert to take on more of the scoring burden in Durant's absence, while Taurean Prince, Jeff Green (face) and Rodions Kurucs could all see increased minutes.