Durant won't play Monday against the Kings or Tuesday against the Suns due to a mild left hamstring strain, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Durant returned to play Saturday after a three-game absence due to the league's health and safety protocols. However, he'll now be sidelined for at least two games due to a mild hamstring injury. In his absence, Jeff Green, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Bruce Brown should see increased roles for the Nets.