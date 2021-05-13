Durant posted 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Durant didn't have his best shooting performance -- by his standards -- but still found a way to make an impact on both ends of the court, ending close to deliver a triple-double and recording multiple blocks for the fourth time over his last five games. Durant should bounce back -- from a scoring perspective -- when the Nets take on the Bulls on Saturday.