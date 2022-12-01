Durant amassed 39 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 victory over Washington.

Another game, another impressive performance from Durant, who continues to show everyone in the league that he remains one of the game's deadliest scorers despite his age and his injury history. The star forward has now scored at least 30 points in four games in a row and was elite in November, averaging 29.4 points while shooting 56.7 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from deep and 92.1 percent from the charity stripe across 16 appearances.