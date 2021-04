Durant will start Saturday's game against the Lakers but will remain on an increased minutes limit, Rachel Nichols of ESPN reports.

Durant came off the bench in his first game back from a 23-game absence caused by a hamstring injury. He posted 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 19 minutes in that contest. Durant's increased minutes limit hasn't been clarified, but it seems reasonable to expect him to see minutes in the mid-20s.