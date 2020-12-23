Durant posted 22 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 25 minutes Tuesday in the Nets' 125-99 win over the Warriors.

Making his long-awaited regular-season debut for the Nets, Durant didn't exhibit any signs of rust after a year-and-a-half-long layoff. Durant meshed well with co-star Kyrie Irving, as the duo combined for 48 points on 32 shots in the three quarters of action before both were rested for the final period of the blowout. Durant is expected to have his workload managed to some degree as he returns from the ruptured right Achilles' tendon that sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 season, but thus far during his limited sample of preseason action along with Tuesday's contest, he already looks to be in top form.