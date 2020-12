Durant compiled 29 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 123-95 win over the Celtics.

Durant's totals would have been much higher, but he ended up taking a seat in the fourth quarter as the Nets continued to pull away. If the first week of action is any indication, Durant and Kyrie Irving have helped the Nets lift their pedigree to one of the most promising teams in the Eastern Conference.