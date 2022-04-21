Durant notched 27 points (4-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 18-20 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Celtics.

Durant was uncharacteristically cold from the field for a second straight game and has committed 12 turnovers through the first two games of the series. The two-time Finals MVP was able to salvage his offensive production with 20 trips to the free-throw line, but the Nets are going to need more consistent production from Durant if they have any chance of advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.