Durant produced 42 points (16-33 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's 117-114 loss to the Bucks.

Durant missed a last-second three-pointer to send the game into overtime, but the Nets wouldn't have been anywhere close to tying the game without Durant. Although he's put up his share of excellent performances with Brooklyn, Sunday's game was arguably his best yet. He crushed previous season-highs in shot attempts (33) and made three-pointers (7), and went shot-for-shot against Giannis Antetokounmpo in one of the best faceoffs this season.