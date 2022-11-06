Durant supplied 27 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Saturday's 98-94 victory over Charlotte.

Durant re-entered the game on a mission in the fourth with the Nets down 11 after the Hornets kicked off a 17-6 run to begin the quarter. He started the comeback with a 13-foot pullup shot before assisting Yuta Watanabe for three to bring the Nets back within seven. The Brooklyn forward later added a three pointer of his own to put the Nets back in front 94-92 as they held on for their second consecutive win since the suspension of Kyrie Irving. Durant has now scored 27 or more points in nine of 10 games to begin the season and has not missed a free throw over his last six contests, going 52-of-52 during that stretch.