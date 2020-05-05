Nets' Kevin Durant: Talk of potential return in 2019-20

When asked in a recent interview about Durant potentially returning if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes later in the year, Nets GM Sean Marks said, "That's a $110 [million] question. In all seriousness, we've tried not to talk about his timeline a lot."

The party line from the Nets continues to shy away from placing any expectations on Durant, who last played in June of 2019, when he suffered a torn Achilles during the NBA Finals as a member of the Warriors. Durant's camp has also deflected talk of a return, as his business partner Rich Kleiman said in March that Durant returning in June or July was "not very realistic." However, as it looks more and more like the season could resume in the late-summer or fall, the possibility that the two-time Finals MVP could make his Nets debut becomes -- at least in theory -- more realistic. "When you've got enough invested in a player like Kevin, we're never going to push him to come back," Marks said. "When the timing is right, he'll be 100% when he gets on the court. I can tell you this though -- before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that's a good thing."