Durant recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two blocks Saturday in a 134-117 away win over the Warriors.

Durant's return from COVID-19 protocols coincided with his first away game against his former Warriors team. Durant was not limited in his return, playing 33 minutes and attempting a team-high 19 field goals. Saturday's performance was a bit underwhelming, but Durant will have plenty of chances to shine as long as he is healthy.