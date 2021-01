Durant dropped 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Knicks.

After missing all of last season with a ruptured Achilles' tendon, Durant played in back-to-back games since April 4-5 of 2019 with the Golden State Warriors. While his streak of three straight double-doubles came to an end, he extended his streak of scoring 20 or more points to 10 consecutive games dating back to his 2018-19 campaign.