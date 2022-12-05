Durant closed with 31 points (13-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 loss to the Celtics.

Durant led the Nets in scoring again Sunday and was the only player to score more than 18 points. Twelve of his 31 points came in the third quarter as Brooklyn cut a 12-point halftime deficit down to six points. The 34-year-old has scored at least 30 points in five of his last six games and is averaging 33.2 points per contest while making 60.5 percent of his shot attempts in that span.