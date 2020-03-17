Nets' Kevin Durant: Tests positive for coronavirus
Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old is apparently one of the four Nets players to have tested positive but he's currently asymptomatic. Durant issued the following statement: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." The two-time Finals MVP hasn't played this season while recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered during the NBA Finals last June, but he did travel with the team for the road matchup against the Lakers on March 10.
More News
-
Nets' Kevin Durant: Late-season return still unlikely•
-
Nets' Kevin Durant: May play in Olympics•
-
Nets' Kevin Durant: Not pursuing late-season return•
-
Nets' Kevin Durant: Declares self out for season•
-
Nets' Kevin Durant: Expected to remain out for season•
-
Nets' Kevin Durant: Could return this season•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.