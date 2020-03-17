Nets' Kevin Durant: Tests positive for coronavirus

Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old is apparently one of the four Nets players to have tested positive but he's currently asymptomatic. Durant issued the following statement: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." The two-time Finals MVP hasn't played this season while recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered during the NBA Finals last June, but he did travel with the team for the road matchup against the Lakers on March 10.