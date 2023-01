Durant logged 25 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 139-103 win over the Spurs.

Durant has surpassed the 20-point mark in 12 straight games and remains one of the most unstoppable offensive forces in The Association. That said, his value experienced a bump Monday with his third double-digit assist performance of the campaign. Durant averaged 28.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in December.