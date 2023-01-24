Durant (knee) is on track with his recovery plan and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Durant will begin running and participating in on-court activities this week, but another update on his status likely won't come until next month. He was initially expected to miss about a month after being diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, so he appears to be right on track to return at the beginning of February. However, with his expected return date falling right around the All-Star break, it's possible Brooklyn opts to give the MVP candidate even more time to rest before thrusting him back into game action for the second half of the campaign. After losing four straight games without Durant in the lineup, the Nets (29-17) have won back-to-back contests and currently sit at fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.