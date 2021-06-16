Durant ended with 49 points (16-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks across 48 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Bucks.

Durant carried the Nets on both ends of the court, as he played the entire game en route to posting his first triple-double of the current postseason. He's not going to log 48 minutes on a nightly basis, but the Nets needed him in this one and he delivered big time. He's now scored at least 28 points in every game this series, and more performances like Tuesday's one can be expected with Durant -- especially if Kyrie Irving (ankle) remains out and if James Harden remains limited to the hamstring problem that only allowed him to return for Game 5 and in a limited capacity.