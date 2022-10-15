Durant played 31 minutes Friday in a 112-102 preseason win over Minnesota, finishing with 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and three blocked shots.

Durant took a back seat to top scorer Kyrie Irving in the contest, but he was a monster on the defensive end, notching a team-high three blocked shots. The All-Star forward finished the preseason with per-game averages of 18.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals over four contests. He's likely to once again be one of fantasy's top per-game producers in his 15th NBA campaign.