Durant provided 45 points (19-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 109-102 victory over the Magic.

From an efficiency perspective, Durant had perhaps one of the best games of his career since he missed only five of his 24 field-goal attempts en route to his highest scoring mark of the campaign. Aside from the fact that he registered multiple tallies in each of the five major categories and also ended just three boards shy of posting a double-double, Durant carried the team offensively and has now scored at least 30 points in three games in a row. He's averaging 28.8 points per game in November.