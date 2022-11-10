Durant totaled 29 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-85 win over the Knicks.

Durant simply did it all in this one, as he carried his squad to victory. He set new season bests in rebounds and assists and notched his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. Durant has not disappointed to this point, pouring in 26 or more points in each of his first 12 matchups.