Durant (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bulls and Monday's game against the Knicks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Durant is reportedly "closing in" on a return, but it still seems likely that we might not see him for another week. As long as he's out, Tyler Johnson, Bruce Brown, Landy Shamet and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot remain beneficiaries.