Durant (COVID-19 protocols) is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Durant was removed from Friday's game against the Raptors early due to the league's health and safety protocols, and he's unlikely to travel with the team to Philadelphia ahead of Saturday's game against the 76ers. The league is still conferring with the Nets regarding his ability to travel, but Bruce Brown and Jeff Green could see increased run for the Nets if Durant is unavailable Saturday.