Coach Jacque Vaughn intimated that Durant's (knee) medical update was "really good," but the star has yet to do contact work and remains without a timetable for a return, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports. He will not play in the All-Star game.

It seems safe to rule Durant out past the All-Star break, given that he's yet to take contact with just over a week until the festivities. Kyrie Irving being traded to the Mavericks sparked some questions regarding Durant's availability on the trade market, but he's expected to remain with Brooklyn for the rest of the season. Assuming that's the case, KD will be returning to a new-look team that just added Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, and more moves may be on the way before Thursday's deadline. However, it seems unlikely Durant's role will change significantly regardless of what moves are made. He's amid an excellent campaign, averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 36.0 minutes.