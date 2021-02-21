Durant (hamstring) remains without a firm timetable to return to game action, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Coach Steve Nash told the media Sunday that he has "no update" on Durant, though he did note that the team's training staff said the All-Star is "improving at a rapid rate." The Nets, and fantasy managers alike, will hope that Durant can return at some point in Week 10, but he's a risky start in weekly lineup leagues, especially considering Brooklyn has only three games on the schedule.