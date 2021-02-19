Durant (hamstring) is without a timetable for a return as the team is looking for him to show "improved strength," Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Durant had already been ruled out of Thursday's contest against the Lakers due to a hamstring strain, but this report comes as a bit alarming as it doesn't sound like the 32-year-old's return is necessarily imminent. Brooklyn has two days off after Thursday's tilt, so perhaps Durant will be feeling better by the time Sunday's matchup against the Clippers comes around. The team has no strong motivation to rush Durant back, however, and will take every precaution as he plays in his first season since suffering an Achilles tear.