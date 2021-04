Durant (thigh) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The good news is Durant has only been diagnosed with a bruised thigh, so it looks as though he's avoided an injury that would keep him out for an extended period. He'll miss at least one game in the immediate future, however, and with the Nets entering a back-to-back, Durant should be considered very much questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto.