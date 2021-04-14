Durant (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

After Monday's game against Minnesota was pushed to Tuesday, it became likely that Durant would ultimately end up sitting out Wednesday as the team manages his workload in back-to-back sets. Durant looked great in Tuesday's 30-point victory, putting up 31 points on just 15 shots in 27 minutes of action. Expect the two-time Finals MVP to return for Friday's home matchup against Charlotte.