Durant (thigh) will not return to Sunday's game against Miami, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Durant sustained the injury early in the first quarter after starting the game 3-for-3 from the field for eight points across four minutes. It's unclear how much time, if any, Durant will have to miss due to the injury but he's questionable at this point for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans. Durant was playing in just his 24th game of the season as he's battled a hamstring injury. His absence means Kyrie Irving will likely take on even more of an offensive workload.