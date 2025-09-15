The Hawks traded Bufkin to the Nets on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The move frees up a roster spot for Atlanta and reinforces Brooklyn's backcourt depth. Bufkin averaged 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 12.4 minutes per game over 10 regular-season games before a shoulder injury knocked him out of action. After missing most of the 2024-25 campaign, Bufkin returned to action during Summer League and balled out, averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.5 minutes per game across four appearances.