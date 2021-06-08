Irving recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Irving surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth straight playoff game and handled well the role of being the primary playmaker and ballhandler with James Harden (hamstring) sidelined. The star guard is averaging 24.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the current postseason run, and he's expected to remain a strong play across most formats as long as the Nets remain alive in the title race.