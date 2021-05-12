Irving (face) didn't suffer a concussion during Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Irving was forced to leave Tuesday's game against the Bulls early due to an inadvertent elbow to the face. The initial x-ray was "inconclusive," meaning further scans are needed to determine the true nature of Irving's injury. He'll undergo additional testing Wednesday, leaving his status for the Nets' game later that day against the Spurs uncertain. Irving contributed 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes before departing Tuesday.