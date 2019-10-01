Nets' Kyrie Irving: Back at practice Tuesday
Irving (face) returned to practice Tuesday, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Irving took an elbow to the face late last week, and while he sustained a facial fracture, the issue is not considered to be overly serious. Like most stars, Irving, who donned a mask at Tuesday's session, may be limited during the preseason, which begins for the Nets next Thursday in Los Angeles.
