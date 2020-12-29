Irving (rest) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game agains the Hawks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Irving will return as expected along with Kevin Durant after the two were rested during Monday's overtime loss to Memphis. The 28-year-old point guard is off to a red-hot start to the season, averaging 29.3 points on 61.1 percent shooting, 6.0 assists, 4.7 threes and 4.3 rebounds per game.