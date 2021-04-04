Irving supplied 24 points (12-27 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 15 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Bulls.

With fellow All-Stars James Harden and Kevin Durant sidelined, the onus was on Irving to fill in the gaps alongside a rag-tag group of reserves. His 15 assists were a season-high for the standout floor general, who had a high of 12 dimes going into Sunday's contest. Expect Irving to pop with more video game-like numbers if Harden is still out against the Knicks in a cross-town rivalry matchup Monday night.