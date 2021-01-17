Irving (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old could return from a six-game absence after completing a mandatory five-day quarantine and also missing time for unspecified personal reasons. Irving was cleared from said quarantine Saturday, but he needed to ramp up to game speed since he hasn't seen game action since Jan. 5. He has a chance to retake the court Monday and see his first action with new teammate James Harden.