Irving contributed 27 points (11-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 139-103 win over San Antonio.

Irving was extremely efficient from the field and only missed three shots en route to another impressive outing, as he's now scored 25-plus points in four games in a row. As if that wasn't enough, Irving ended just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his second double-double of the season. The star floor general has been outstanding in recent weeks and the numbers back him up, as Irving is averaging 29.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from deep over his last 10 contests.