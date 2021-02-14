Irving acknowledged Saturday after the Nets' 134-117 win over the Warriors that he's comfortable with serving as Brooklyn's primary shooting guard moving forward, leaving James Harden to handle point-guard duties, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. "We established that maybe four days ago now," Irving said. "I just looked at [Harden], and I said, 'You're the point guard, and I'm going to play shooting guard.' That was as simple as that."

Irving's revelation wasn't a major one, as it's been evident since Harden was acquired Jan. 13 that the former has been spending more time off the ball. The transition to shooting guard has come with a small drop in Irving's assist rate -- he's averaged 6.1 per game before Harden's arrival and 5.6 after -- but Irving's production hasn't changed much otherwise. In fact, after he poured in 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting in Saturday's win, Irving is actually averaging more points (27.9 per game) since the Harden trade than before (27.1), with the extra attention Harden has drawn from defenses likely contributing to Irving's increased efficiency (53.8 field-goal percentage post-trade, 50.4 percent pre-trade).