Nets' Kyrie Irving: Confirmed playing Friday

Irving (face) will play "significant" minutes against the Raptors on Friday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Coach Kenny Atkinson also noted that Irving may be on a minutes limit, so it sounds like the Nets may just deploy Irving for the first half, as is often the case with high-profile players during the preseason. Irving and his teammates will look to build some chemistry ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves.

More News
Our Latest Stories