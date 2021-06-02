Irving ended with 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over Boston.

Irving never really got out of second gear as the Nets took care of business on their homecourt. Up against an injury-ravaged Celtics team, the Nets were able to work on their team chemistry while still being presented with a challenge on both ends of the floor. The Bucks now await the Nets in what should be a fantastic matchup of two of the best teams in the league. The big three are healthy and playing some of their best basketball of the season, a fact that will certainly not be lost on the Bucks as they themselves look to atone for the disappointment of the last two years.