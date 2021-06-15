The Nets are preparing to be without Irving (ankle) for the remainder of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's important to note that the Nets have not ruled Irving out beyond Tuesday's Game 5, but sources close to the team have indicated that the star guard is expected to miss multiple contests after spraining his right ankle during the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 in Milwaukee. Irving was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, but he exited the arena in a walking boot and using crutches. An MRI on Monday cleared Irving of any structural damage, but he'll likely be dealing with considerable soreness and swelling over the next several days. For now, the Nets will officially handle Irving's status on a game-to-game basis, but at this juncture it would be a surprise if he's able to play in Thursday's Game 6 or Saturday's Game 7 (if necessary). On a more encouraging note for the Nets, James Harden (hamstring) appears to be on track to make his return -- at least in some capacity -- for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5.