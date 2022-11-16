Irving (suspension) is nearing completion of his return-to-play process and could retake the floor as soon as Sunday versus the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Irving will add at least Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers to his tally of missed contests, but it appears that could be the last of the bunch with a timetable for return now present. When he's cleared to retake the floor, look for Irving to resume his starting point guard duties, presumably relegating Edmond Sumner to a bench role.