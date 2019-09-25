Nets' Kyrie Irving: Day-to-day with facial fracture
Irving has been diagnosed with a left side facial fracture and is day-to-day.
Irving took an elbow to the face during Tuesday's workout, which did some significant damage. That said, the Nets say Irving is day-to-day, so he's avoided anything serious. It seems likely he'll be ready to play by the time training camp officially begins.
