Irving finished with 39 points (14-31 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

The Nets might have suffered their fourth loss of the season across their first five games, but there's no question Irving has been doing everything he can to prevent that from happening. While he's yet to record a double-double, the star point guard has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four contests while also doing an excellent job across other categories as well. Through five contests, Irving is averaging 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and a combined 3.0 steals/blocks per game.