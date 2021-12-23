Nets head coach Steve Nash said Thursday that Irving will need time to ramp up his conditioning once he clears the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Nash's comments would seem to suggest that Irving's season debut won't come until the calendar flips to 2022, which likely would have been the case whether or not he entered the health and safety protocols shortly after the team confirmed last Friday that he would be welcomed back as a part-time player. Before he can resume practicing with Brooklyn, Irving will need to test negative for the virus for five consecutive days, in accordance with the NBA's return-to-play policy for unvaccinated players. Due to local mandates in New York and Toronto, Irving won't be eligible to play in the Nets' home games or in road games versus the Knicks and Raptors. After a pair of road games in Los Angeles on Christmas Day and Dec. 27, the Nets will hold a three-game homestand Dec. 30 through Jan. 3. Irving could be ready to make his debut at some point thereafter, with a Jan. 5 road game against the Pacers looking like a realistic target.