Nets' Kyrie Irving: Deemed questionable Monday

Irving has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against Philadelphia due to hamstring tightness, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Irving appears to have emerged from Saturday's game against Milwaukee with a sore hamstring, though the severity of the injury is unclear at this point. Although a further update should clarify Irving's status nearer to tipoff, if he's held out, Caris LeVert would be the best bet to take on a starting role.