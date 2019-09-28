Nets' Kyrie Irving: Doesn't practice Saturday
Irving (face) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Irving suffered a facial fracture during a workout Tuesday, and he's considered day-to-day. The injury isn't expected to impact his availability for the Nets' first preseason contest, which is Oct. 10 against the Lakers.
