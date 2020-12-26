Irving posted 37 points (13-21 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 123-95 win over the Celtics.
Both Irving and Kevin Durant were brilliant in a blowout win over the Celtics. Along the way, Irving drilled seven three-pointers and connected on 61 percent of his shots. Irving will lead the offense as they try for their third straight win against the Hornets on Sunday.
