Irving had 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals in Sunday's All-Star Game.

It was another well-rounded All-Star performance for Irving, who returned to the game for the first time since 2019. Irving played a team-high 32 minutes and accounted for 12 of Team Durant's 47 total assists, while committing just one turnover. He and the Nets will have the next three days off before Thursday's game against the Celtics.